Dumped dog accused of killing several cats gets a second chance, but not everyone is on board

SAN ANTONIO – A dumped dog that resorted to killing cats in a neighborhood was rescued and has a new home and name.

Genny Slater is giving the pitbull mix now donned Sabina a second chance.

“She has no reason to trust anybody, no reason to want to love, but she’s just love,” said Slater.

Sabina and a brindle-colored dog hadn’t been caught or seen in weeks. They were dumped near the Timber Ridge and Tara neighborhoods.

The two dogs were left to fend for themselves for nearly three weeks. During that time, they were accused of attacking and killing multiple cats.

When Animal Care Services caught Sabina, she was going to be euthanized until Slater specifically asked to adopt her.

Not everyone is a fan of Sabina’s second chance.

“It was a horrific death when you have your cat being just terribly torn apart by two dogs. I feel sorry for these animals, but when they’re loose that long, and they start imposing danger in the neighborhoods, it’s scary,” said one neighbor who asked to remain anonymous.

The resident wasn’t the only person in the area concerned. Another neighbor sent KSAT the following email:

“I cannot understand why a dog known to have participated in killing at least six cats would be deemed safe to return to the community,” the second neighbor said.

Slater tells us she is taking responsibility for Sabina now.

“I hate that that happened. I in no way want to minimize the loss and the grief for the people who lost their pets because I would be heartbroken if I lost my pet. She’s not a bad dog. She was just in a bad situation,” Slater said.

ACS officials said when it comes to placing a dog, it’s on a case-by-case basis, and each is reviewed. They said the only animals not placed are those with an unprovoked or repeated bite history against people.