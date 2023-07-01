Did you reach your daily Twitter reading limit? Here’s why and what it means.

FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

If you’re a regular Twitter user, you may have noticed some major changes to the platform on Saturday.

Owner Elon Musk has limited the number of tweets each user can view per day, and that number depends on if the user’s account is verified, unverified, or new unverified.

The “temporary” restrictions are to “address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation,” according to Musk.

Below, we’re breaking down what the current restrictions are and what it means for Twitter users.

What are the current restrictions?

With the new restrictions in place, most users are limited to reading 600 tweets per day.

However, if you are paying $8 per month for a verified account, your daily tweet reading limit has expanded by the thousands.

According to Musk, these are the current restrictions for each type of Twitter account:

Verified accounts: 6,000 posts per day

Unverified accounts: 600 posts per day

New unverified accounts: 300 posts per day

Although it’s unclear when, Musk said the rate limits will be increased soon to the following:

Verified accounts: 8,000 posts per day

Unverified accounts: 800 posts per day

New unverified accounts: 400 posts per day

Rate limits increasing soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified & 400 for new unverified https://t.co/fuRcJLifTn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Once users reach their daily tweet reading limit, they could be locked out of the platform for the day, according to The Associated Press. Some users even reported not being able to see their own tweets as part of the restrictions.

With the new changes, there was also a brief outage for thousands of users.

According to the AP, more than 7,500 people reported having issues accessing the platform on Saturday after the new restrictions.

Users are far from happy about the changes and even though there are new limits, many are posting using the hashtags #RateLimitExceeded, #TwitterDown and #GoodbyeTwitter.