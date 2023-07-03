79º

Northeast Side home destroyed after backyard fire

Fire was called in around 12:30 a.m. in 12700 block of El Sendero

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

El Sandero fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters say a house on the city’s Northeast Side is a total loss following a fire early Monday morning.

The fire was called in around 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 12700 block of El Sendero Street, not far from Nacogdoches Road and Morgan’s Wonderland.

Firefighters said the family that lived there previously had a party in their backyard yesterday.

The fire started in a backyard barbecue pit and crawled into the attic and then spread to the rest of the home, fire officials said.

Everyone managed to get out safely, and there were no reported injuries.

The people who live there said they do have another place to stay. The home however, is considered a total loss.

The San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

