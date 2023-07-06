These high-powered magnetic balls can be deadly to children, CPSC warns

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns families to get rid of Carolina Milano 5-millimeter Magnetic Balls Cubes because they can be deadly if a child swallows them.

Regulators said the loose magnet balls don’t meet federal safety standards.

When the super strong rare earth magnets are ingested, they can attract in the digestive tract. That can lead to torn or blocked intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

CPSC said that the Israel-based seller is not cooperating on a recall and is not offering a remedy to consumers.

Portable chargers sold on Amazon have been recalled after one caught fire on a commercial air flight.

The 190,000 VRURC chargers under recall were sold from July 2021 through May 2023. The model number is OD-B7. They have built-in cables and a built-in wall plug and were sold in black, blue, green, orange, pink, red and white.

People who bought the chargers should stop using them and contact VRURC for a free replacement.

Bose is recalling more than a million old subwoofers from its home entertainment systems because they pose a potential fire hazard. The firm has received 21 reports from around the world of the bass modules igniting or melting, including fires starting when the electrical components fail.

The units were sold between January 1994 and April 2007 from Bose and retailers like Best Buy, Circuit City and Sears.

The subwoofers were part of Bose’s Acoustimass, Lifestyle and Companion systems.

To see if yours is affected, click here.

Owners should stop using it immediately and contact Bose for a free repair or a discount on a replacement.

More than 80,000 children’s bikes are recalled. woom Bikes USA of Austin recalled their ORIGINAL Kids’ Bicycles after 77 reports of the handlebar coming loose or coming off. Nineteen children have been injured.

The recalled models include woom ORIGINAL 2018 – 2021 model bikes and six versions: woom 1 and woom 1 Plus, woom 2, woom 3, woom 4, woom 5 and woom 6. The bicycles are for children between 18 months and 14 years and were sold in red, green, blue, purple and yellow.

The company is offering a free repair kit.