Man arrested after holding teller at gunpoint in bank robbery, SAPD says

The San Antonio Police Department held a perp walk and provided information on a robbery suspect Monday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after holding a teller at gunpoint during a bank robbery Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Mathew Flint, 27, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery.

The robbery happened at 10:45 a.m. in the 7500 block of Wurzbach Road.

Police said the man walked into the bank, pulled a gun from his waist, and held the teller at gunpoint while demanding money. He also wore brass knuckles during the robbery, officers said.

The teller gave Flint the money, and he fled the scene on foot.

Investigators later canvassed the area, reviewing surveillance footage from the bank and surrounding businesses. They located Flint at his apartment nearby.

The gun and most of the money were recovered at the apartment, SAPD said.

Flint was arrested without incident.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.