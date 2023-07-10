Trial date set for teen charged in 2022 deadly shooting at MLK Day celebration

A teen charged in a deadly shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration last year is heading for trial later this month.

OL Wallace, now 19, declined a plea deal on Monday.

Wallace is accused of going to an MLK Day gathering on Jan. 17, 2022, in the 400 block of Spriggsdale Boulevard and opening fire.

Johnnie Mobley Jr., 61, was fatally shot and four others were also injured.

In court, 226th District Court Judge Velia Meza told Wallace that negotiations were over and that a jury would be picked on July 14 and testimony would be on July 31.

“If for whatever reason you change your mind, it would be an open plea which means the full range of punishment would apply and be available to me,” Meza said to Wallace.

That full range of punishment, if found guilty is 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

