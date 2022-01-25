SAPD makes arrest in connection with fatal shooting at MLK Day celebration

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and four others wounded during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on the East Side.

More details will be made available during what’s called a “perp walk” Tuesday at around 4:40 p.m. at Public Safety Headquarters, where the suspect will be transported to the Magistrate’s Office.

Police said Johnnie Mobley Jr., 61, was fatally shot when someone opened fire at about 7 p.m. on Jan. 17 in the 700 block of Spriggsdale Boulevard near Interstate 10 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Two other men, ages 37 and 57, and two women, ages 43 and 34, were also injured.

Police said around 30 to 60 people were gathered in a parking lot for a “peaceful” celebration of MLK Day when a man walked up, opened fire and ran away.

Ad

Related Stories: