4 hospitalized after shooting at holiday party on East Side, SAPD says

4 people hospitalized after shooting at MLK gathering on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Four people are hospitalized after a person opened fire at a gathering on the East Side Monday evening, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Spriggsdale Boulevard near Interstate 10 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to Cory Schuler, a spokesperson for San Antonio Police Department.

Schuler said around 30 to 60 people were gathered in a parking lot for a “peaceful” celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day when a man walked up, opened fire and ran away.

Two people were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Two other people were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting appears to be “random” and not targeted, police said, but details are preliminary.

The suspect fled on foot and officers are not sure whether he got into a car after the shooting.

The scene is still active and the investigation is ongoing.

KSAT will update this story with more information as it becomes available.