Man shot during MLK Day celebration on East Side dies from his injuries

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was among five people shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on the East Side has died from his injuries.

San Antonio police said Johnnie Mobley Jr., 61, was fatally shot when someone opened fire at about 7 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Spriggsdale Boulevard near Interstate 10 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Two other men, ages 37 and 57, and two women, ages 43 and 34, were also injured.

Cory Schuler, a spokesperson for SAPD, said around 30 to 60 people were gathered in a parking lot for a “peaceful” celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day when a man walked up, opened fire and ran away.

All five victims were taken to area hospitals. Mobley died at the hospital later Monday night.

The shooting appears to be “random” and not targeted, police said, but details are preliminary. The shooter was not located.

The organizer of the event, Eugene Thompson, recently told KSAT that the event had always been a fun, family event.

“I would never expect that, especially yesterday, for what it means or what it meant, what the man [King] died for. And you know, we’re doing it to ourselves,” Thompson said.

