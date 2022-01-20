Shooter purposely targeted home where toddler, man were wounded, police say

Police believe the person who fired into a West Side home, wounding a three-year-old boy and 22-year-old man, purposely targeted that home.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a drive-by shooting that left a three-year-old boy and man hospitalized with gunshot wounds was no random crime.

They say it appears the shooter purposely took aim at a home in the 200 block of Moraima Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The toddler and man, who is 22-years-old, were inside the home at the time.

According to a preliminary police report, the shooter was in a car that pulled up in front of the home and stopped.

They say for some reason, someone in the car fired into the home, then the vehicle sped away.

Both victims were in critical condition as they were rushed to a hospital, police said.

Officers at the scene said they did not have much of a description when it came to the shooter and getaway car.