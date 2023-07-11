Musical nonprofit provides kids in San Antonio opportunities to learn different skills

SAN ANTONIO – A musical nonprofit organization in San Antonio is transforming the lives of children through the power of music.

The Children’s Chorus of San Antonio has been around for 40 years and provides students with different opportunities.

“We perform three major concerts throughout the year,” said Carolyn Cruse, artistic director of the nonprofit.

The organization offers programs for children of all ages.

“We also have a music program for babies through five years old,” Cruse said.

Kids learn how to read music and sing.

“We learn the life skills of working together as a team and expanding our musical world,” Cruse said.

Grace Cox, 11, has been part of CCSA since she was in kindergarten.

“I think my voice has grown a lot and I love how much I have improved,” she said.

Grace said practice is key and encourages other kids to join.

“It’s so much fun. I look forward to it every week,” she said.

The organization is having open auditions for children in fourth through 12th grade.

