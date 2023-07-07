New exhibit at SAMA combines art, history and beer

A new art exhibit at SAMA is highlighting the history of the Lone Star Brewery.

SAN ANTONIO – An exhibit at the San Antonio Museum of Art is combining art, history and beer.

“We are housed in the original Lone Star Brewery. It’s a celebration of those origins. The building’s history and our neighborhood,” said Tatiana Herrera Schneider, the chief engagement officer at the San Antonio Museum of Art.

The new exhibition at the museum explores the evolution of the building’s history from a brewery to an art institution.

“We were built in the late 1880s by Adolphus Busch and really runs the gamut all the way to current today. It was this dilapidated building. It’s lived many lives and then in the 1970s, visionaries came through. This is where we need to build a museum and put in a lot of resources to build the building as it is today,” Herrera Schneider said.

The “Still Brewing Art” Exhibit has unique items from artwork to beer bottles and cases.

“A local collector Charlie Steps that has been collecting forever and his friends have generously collected some pre-prohibition Lone Star Brewery objects,” Herrera Schneider said.

The exhibit is open through Septe. 3 and guests are welcome to share their stories while visiting.

“Whether they have someone who worked at the brewery or have visited and had a special experience here at the museum, we want to hear their stories. We also want to hear what their vision is for our neighborhood and what their vision is for SAMA in the future,” Herrera Schneider said.