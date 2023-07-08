Ice Cream startup wins $25k prize at Geekdom pitch competition

SAN ANTONIO – The latest competition at Geekdom, a collaborative working space downtown, is opening the doors for one man with a passion for ice cream and healthy foods.

Kushagra Chopra has participated in different programs at Geekdom and recently won $25,000 to expand his company called Craved.

“Our first product is ice cream. It’s a low-calorie ice cream made out of bananas,” Chopra said.

Chopra says what makes this product unique is the healthier ingredients.

“No added sugar. No artificial sweeteners,” Chopra said.

Kush says he’s learned a lot in the programs, and the prize money from Geekdom’s Community Fund will help grow his business.

“With the community Geekdom Fund, I’m actually planning on buying a commercial batch freezer ice cream machine, which will up the game of that production process,” Chopra said.

The Community Fund gives Geekdom members the opportunity to pitch their startups for cash prizes. It takes place once a quarter.

Chopra recommends people who are starting a company join Geekdom.

“A lot of helpful programs here. The other big thing is to keep going. I tried two other ventures in college. Both kind of fizzled out, so this is number three. First time there is real traction. So keep going,” Chopra said.

On Sundays, you can find Chopra at the Alamo Heights Farmers Market selling his ice cream.