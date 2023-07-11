State Sen. Roland Gutierrez discusses why he’s running for US Senate seat

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez sat down with KSAT anchor Steve Spriester to discuss why he is running for United States senator, pointing to failures during and after the shooting at Robb Elementary as part of the reason why.

Gutierrez made his announcement on Monday morning in a video.

He said he knows his advocacy for the families in Uvalde who lost children at Robb Elementary on why he has become a familiar name across the state. But he said he’s not a one-issue candidate.

Gutierrez claims medical costs, immigration solutions and education are all areas where politicians have failed the people.

“It’s just so one-sided these days. I don’t mean that the Republicans are winning,” he said. “I don’t mean that it’s just gotten to this place that has become this punching ground of insults rather than this place where we’re going to share our good ideas on how we’re going to help all Texans. We’ve got to get back to some sense of civility and civics.”

Gutierrez will face U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, who welcomed the race on Monday, in the Democratic primary,

If Gutierrez wins in the primary, he will face off against Sen. Ted Cruz, who also welcomed Gutierrez to the race and said he looks forward to seeing Allred and Gutierrez “slug it out for who can be the most radical leftist in the state.”

