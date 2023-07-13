Spurs vendor holding four job fairs for The Rock at La Cantera

SAN ANTONIO – A vendor for the San Antonio Spurs will hold four job fairs this month for positions at The Rock at La Cantera.

Legends is looking for full-time employees in sales, food and beverage positions at the Victory Capital Performance Center. Legends will be managing catering and events at the center, which is expected to open in late summer at the team’s new, $500 million campus on the Northwest Side.

The job fairs will take place on the following dates:

Thursday, July 13: 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Friday, July 14: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18: 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

They will be held at the Drury Inn at 15086 IH-10 West, near Loop 1604.

The full-time positions include:

HR coordinator.

Catering and sales event coordinator.

Beverage supervisor.

Banquet supervisor.

Conversions staff.

Cooks.

Servers.

Bartenders.

A news release states that offers will be made on the spot to qualified candidates. People can start the application process by clicking here.

For more information, contact legendsstaffing@legends.net.

The Rock at La Cantera is a $500 million, 45-acre project that will include the Victory Capital Performance Center, a public outdoor plaza, a 22-acre park that encompasses the dog area, and space for medical and office use. The Victory Capital Performance Center will be a training facility for the Spurs.

Phase 1 of the project broke ground in the fall of 2021.

