Spurs named ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year for helping Uvalde heal after tragedy

Members of the San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball team work with students from Robb Elementary School during a visit, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. The Spurs made the trip to show their support for Uvalde and their community where two teachers and 19 students were killed by a gunman at the school just four months ago. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The San Antonio Spurs have claimed another victory, but this time it’s off the court.

The team was named ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Wednesday night during The ESPYs (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award) for helping the Uvalde community heal after the tragedy at Robb Elementary School.

We’re honored to be named the #SportsHumanitarian Team of the Year for our ongoing work in uplifting and supporting the Uvalde community since the tragedy at Robb Elementary. pic.twitter.com/npSJKfhGjn — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 13, 2023

Since the day of the mass shooting on May 24, 2022, the team has formed the Sport for Healing Fund and partnered with multiple organizations, including the NBA, to help the shooting victims’ families.

The Spurs moved their annual open practice to Uvalde High School and held a community fair and youth basketball clinics, inviting the children and their families to heal and feel joy amid the pain and grief.

They also partnered with KABOOM!, Uvalde CISD, volunteers and others to build and unveil a new playground for students earlier this year.

“The Spurs staff has volunteered more than 700 hours in Uvalde to date, distributed more than 1,500 free tickets, donated sports equipment to youth basketball teams and have raised more than $1M in funds committed to uplifting and supporting the community for many years to come,” a news release from ESPN states.

This is the ninth annual Sports Humanitarian Awards celebration, and there were several nominees. For the full list or to learn more, click here.

More on KSAT: