San Antonio Spurs, volunteers come together to build new playground for Uvalde students

UVALDE, Texas – Students at Uvalde Dual Language Academy can now enjoy a new place to play, thanks to the San Antonio Spurs, KABOOM!, Uvalde CISD and other partners.

According to KABOOM!, 150 volunteers took part in putting together the new play space on Saturday.

Many of the students at UDLA who will enjoy the new playground previously attended Robb Elementary School. They were also able to give their input on the project in March during a “design day.”

The project is part of The Community Foundation Uvalde Forever Fund’s efforts to show support for local organizations that help Uvalde residents through their healing process, a news release states.

“The Community Foundation Uvalde Forever Fund is honored to be a part of bringing joy and healing through play to the students at UDLA,” said Lucy Reinhardt, fund coordinator at The Community Foundation Uvalde Forever Fund. “We hope this playground, along with KABOOM!’s several other projects, will be a positive force in the lives of Uvalde families now and for many years to come.”

Coach Norma Jean Sandoval, who has worked at Uvalde CISD for over 20 years, expressed the need for a playground at UDLA and said it will allow the children to have some “much-needed fun and relaxation from what’s happening in the world around them,” according to a news release.

Following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School last year, the Spurs have since joined other sports communities to create the Sport for Healing Fund, which aims to provide long-term support for the Uvalde community.

This play space project is the first time they have partnered with KABOOM!

