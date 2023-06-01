San Antonio Spurs’ dog park at La Cantera opens to the public

The San Antonio Spurs’ dog park at La Cantera is now open to pups and their humans. The Coyote Park at La Cantera spans 7.5 acres and is known as the largest dog park in Bexar County.

It includes an agility course, walking trails, seating areas, dog wash stations and play mounds, as well as designated areas for large and small dogs. See photos in the video above.

A Spurs spokeswoman said the park has been open to the public since its soft opening in April. A larger grand opening event is slated for later this year.

The park is located at 15915 Old Fredericksburg Road, near the Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 interchange, and it is connected to the Leon Creek Greenway trail system.

The Spurs organization maintains the park as it is part of Phase 1 of the Rock at La Cantera.

The Rock at La Cantera is a $500 million, 45-acre project that will include a Spurs performance center, a public outdoor plaza, a 22-acre park that encompasses the dog area, and space for medical and office use.

Groundbreaking on Phase 1 of the project started in November 2021.

