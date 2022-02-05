KSAT gets sneak peek of new Spurs dog park at Rock at La Cantera

A new park on the far Northwest Side is going to the dogs.

SAN ANTONIO – A new park on the far Northwest Side is going to the dogs. Spurs Sports and Entertainment is preparing to open the largest dog park in Bexar County at the Rock at La Cantera. KSAT got an exclusive look at the dog park before it officially opens to the public.

The dog park is part of Phase 1 of the Spurs campus project that includes a performance center, a public outdoor plaza and a 22-acre park that encompasses this space for dogs and their owners. The park also connects to the city of San Antonio’s trail system of over 100 miles.

It will be named Coyote Dog Park at the Rock at La Cantera when it officially opens.

SSE is still putting the finishing touches on the park but invited four puppies from SNIPSA, the San Antonio nonprofit that rescues and helps animals find homes, to tour the grounds.

The puppies ran and played with Spurs Coyote, often using him as a chew toy, and they were there to spread awareness about adoptions.

“You can see how wonderful they are and how socialized they are,” said Christine Ikerd, SNIPSA’s adoption coordinator. “They will make great pets, and it does help us get our name out there and spread awareness of just all of the animals that need to be rescued.”

(Coyote Dog Park at Rock at La Cantera. Park has not opened to public as of Feb. 4, 2022.)

Coyote Dog Park will feature separate areas for large and small dogs, nature trails and lighting and shade structures with access to over 100 parking spaces, SSE officials said.

Spurs legend and team broadcaster Sean Elliott was also on hand for the tour.

“It’s really cool out here -- a great space here at ‘the Rock,’” said Elliott.

Elliott said the new dog park is ideal for his small dog “Lulu,” who resembles Coyote.

“Every time we let her out, we take her for a walk, and she’s got her ears up. I just think of the coyote,” Elliott said jokingly.

Future programming at the site includes an event lawn, a natural playground, pavilions, scenic overlooks and picnic areas.

KSAT will share more information on the official opening date when it becomes available.

