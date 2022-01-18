Spurs add Airbnb billionaire co-founder as minority owner

SAN ANTONIO – Joe Gebbia, the billionaire co-founder and chairman of Airbnb, has been added as a minority owner of the San Antonio Spurs.

The team announced Gebbia as its new strategic partner on Tuesday, and the move has been approved by the NBA Board of Governors.

“Joe Gebbia has taken his passion of giving back to every corner of the world - from helping Afghan refugees find housing to working to eradicate homelessness in the United States,” said Peter J. Holt in a statement. “His philanthropic and artistic vision coupled with his business acumen align with our values of building leaders and legacies within our communities. We are excited to welcome Joe to the Spurs Family.”

Gebbia joins Michael Dell, the founder of Dell Technologies, and investment firm Sixth Street as recent investors in the organization. The Holt family remains the largest shareholder of the Spurs. Peter J. Holt has been managing partner since June 2021.

Gebbia grew up in Atlanta and is a life-long basketball fan. He co-founded Airbnb in 2008 and then launched airbnb.org in 2012. The non-profit organization helps people find shelter during times of crisis or natural disasters.

According to a Spurs press release, Gebbia has also worked throughout the pandemic to find temporary housing for frontline workers, as well as Afghan refugees seeking asylum in the United States in 2021.

“I’ve always loved the game of basketball and always dreamed of being part of a team - dating back to my days as a ball boy for my hometown Atlanta Hawks. I’m so grateful to be a part of the San Antonio Spurs storied organization, who have long reflected a commitment to social good within and across their community that rivals the success they have had on the court,” said Gebbia in a statement. “I look forward to being part of this tradition, and working alongside the team, leadership, and partners to create a more inclusive, engaged, and sustainable future for our fans and the entire Spurs community.”

Gebbia’s addition continues the trend of big news off the court for the organization. The Spurs recently broke ground on their new $500 million human performance campus on the Northwest Side. The campus is called “The Rock at La Cantera.”

