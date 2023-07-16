SAPD: Man shot, woman in custody after argument leads to shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized, and a woman was taken into custody after an argument led to a shooting Saturday night, according to San Antonio police.

Police responded to a shooting in progress call around 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Cesar Chavez Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old man in a hotel parking lot with a gunshot wound to the leg, who told officials he was shot during an argument with a woman at a nearby home.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said SAPD.

Officers took the woman into custody without incident at the home in the 2200 block of North Sabinas Road.

While at the home, officers swept the house and discovered shell casings and a handgun.

SAPD also noted a 6-year-old boy inside the house during the sweep.