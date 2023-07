SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who shot a man at Hemisfair Saturday morning.

The 21-year-old victim was shot in the leg just after 6 a.m. at Yanaguana Garden police said.

According to police, the man was sitting down when someone started shooting.

He was taken to University Hospital and is expected to be ok.

Officers are still trying to determine why the suspect was firing a gun in the park.