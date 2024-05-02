Neighbor wonders whether child witnessed killing of Southwest Side woman

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was found dead Tuesday inside her Southwest Side home.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was found dead Tuesday inside her Southwest Side home.

The office said Tanya Lynn Boulding, 33, died of a shotgun wound.

San Antonio police found Boulding inside her mobile home in the 8600 block of SW Loop 410 after conducting a welfare check on her there.

They believe her husband, 33-year-old Jaevel Boulding, murdered her in the hours ahead of his own deadly encounter with officers.

Chief William McManus discussed some of the details during a news conference later Tuesday night.

He said officers had been looking for her husband after finding Boulding’s body.

They were able to track him down through an OnStar system inside the car he was driving.

McManus said the man noticed officers as he exited a business in a shopping center, located in the 1800 block of Vance Jackson, then immediately started shooting at them.

Four officers fired back, killing him, McManus said.

At the time of the news conference, the chief did not offer many details about Boulding’s murder.

Juan Cervantes, who lives next door to her, said he was puzzled to see police cars outside Boulding’s home that day.

“Normally, I come every Tuesday, and I see the lady and her sister outside. And this time was a lot different,” Cervantes said. “Probably the worst-case scenario is we don’t know what really happened. We don’t know what initiated it.”

Cervantes said he had limited interactions with the husband, but Boulding was always friendly and helpful.

“Sometimes, I have friends coming over, and they usually let us park over there if we need a parking spot,” Cervantes said.

Outside the home Thursday morning, there were no obvious signs of the violence.

However, there were several toys and a child’s bicycle scattered about the yard.

Cervantes said Boulding did have a young son who lived in the home with her.

KSAT 12 News sent an email Thursday morning asking police, who had never previously mentioned the existence of a child, whether Boulding’s son may have been in the home at the time of the murder and possibly witnessed it.

A public information officer for SAPD replied, saying that she was not able to confirm whether the child was in the home that day, but that he was with other family members now.

So far, police have not released a possible motive for Boulding’s killing.

