Man in critical condition after being shot 5 times at West Side apartment complex, police say

Victim was shot in his arms, legs and stomach

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Oak Hill Road shooting (KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot five times near his residence on the West Side.

San Antonio police said the victim was shot just after 11 a.m. Saturday at the Vivid Apartment complex in the 2000 block of Oak Hill Road.

According to an officer at the scene, the victim was taken to University Hospital with five gunshot wounds to his arms, legs and stomach.

Police said the shooting suspect was seen wearing all black, including a black face mask, gloves and long sleeves.

The officer who spoke with KSAT said police were questioning a man who was detained near the complex shortly after the shooting but he has not yet been confirmed as a suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.

