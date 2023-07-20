Man kidnapped woman, beat and sexually violated her at house called ‘Hell’s Gates,’ affidavit alleges

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after allegedly keeping a woman against her will over the course of multiple days and threatening to kill her.

Michael Wayne Sammons, 42, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that the kidnapping victim was with Sammons on Jan. 14 when she received a text message photo on her cell phone that showed her friend who had been fatally shot and was lying in a pool of blood.

Sammons allegedly took the victim’s phone, transported her to a house at an unknown location he referred to as “Hell’s Gates,” and refused to let the victim have her phone back, the affidavit states.

The victim said that Sammons was carrying brass knuckles and would threaten to shoot her while holding a pistol in his lap. She said Sammons also “backhanded” and “tossed” her while she was held against her will.

According to the affidavit, Sammons also forced himself sexually on the victim and choked her until she lost consciousness.

The victim said she was then put into a room with two other unknown females who were tied with rope. She estimated that one of those two victims looked to be around 15 or 16 years old while the other appeared to be in her late 20s to early 30s.

The affidavit states that the three victims were treated like “dogs” and an unknown man would drug them. Police observed that the victim still had a mark from an injection spot on her body.

According to the victim, the drugs caused her heart to race, they made her feel nauseous and she said she remembered passing out and sleeping a lot during her captivity.

That’s when Sammons allegedly took the victim to a second home where he bathed her and performed sex acts on her without her consent, the affidavit states.

Details weren’t provided regarding how the victim was able to escape but San Antonio police were called to a local hospital on Jan. 18 to interview the victim after she was held against her will for four days.

Jail records show Sammons’ bond has been set at $150,000.

He has previous charges in Bexar County for a felon in possession of a firearm and drug possession, court records show.

Police didn’t confirm who the person lying in a pool of blood was, but officers did interview the kidnapping victim regarding the murder of Pete Barrera. Kameron Hunter Johns, 24, was arrested for his murder on Feb. 1 and said he killed Barrera in self-defense. It’s unclear how the victim may have known Barrera.

Editor’s note: The video above is from a previous report.