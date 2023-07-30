Two teens lead police in high-speed chase after shooting man in robbery, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two teenagers are in custody after shooting a man in a robbery and leading police in a high-speed chase Saturday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 11:47 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Rio Linda.

Police said a 22-year-old man was outside when two teens, 16 and 19 years old, drove up and demanded money from him at gunpoint.

Before fleeing the scene, they shot the man multiple times in his legs. He was taken to the hospital in fair condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

SAPD located the suspect’s vehicle using its helicopter, and officers attempted to pull the car over.

The teens then led officers in a high-speed chase before trying to escape on foot.

Both teens were taken into custody, and two weapons were recovered.

They have since been booked for Aggravated Robbery and Evading.