96º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Two teens lead police in high-speed chase after shooting man in robbery, SAPD says

Both are facing charges of aggravated robbery and evading

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, SAPD, Shooting, Robbery, Crime
Two teens lead police in high-speed chase after shooting man in robbery, SAPD says (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Two teenagers are in custody after shooting a man in a robbery and leading police in a high-speed chase Saturday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 11:47 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Rio Linda.

Police said a 22-year-old man was outside when two teens, 16 and 19 years old, drove up and demanded money from him at gunpoint.

Before fleeing the scene, they shot the man multiple times in his legs. He was taken to the hospital in fair condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

SAPD located the suspect’s vehicle using its helicopter, and officers attempted to pull the car over.

The teens then led officers in a high-speed chase before trying to escape on foot.

Both teens were taken into custody, and two weapons were recovered.

They have since been booked for Aggravated Robbery and Evading.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email