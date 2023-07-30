Woman hospitalized after being struck, pinned by drunk driver while changing tire, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital after an intoxicated driver struck and pinned her between two vehicles while she changed her tire, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:42 a.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of UTSA Boulevard.

Police said the 30-year-old woman was outside her Mazda changing a tire when a westbound Nissan Sentra struck the back of her car, pinning her between both vehicles.

She was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injury and is reportedly in critical condition.

The woman was later identified as Rosa Maria Mendez.

SAPD said the driver was evaluated and found to be intoxicated at the scene. They were arrested for intoxication assault.