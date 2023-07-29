Man found dead in St. Hedwig, no foul play suspected, Sheriff Salazar says

ST. HEDWIG, Texas – A man in his 50s or 60s was found dead on a property in St. Hedwig, but his identity hasn’t yet been released. No foul play is suspected, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

His body was found Saturday afternoon in the 2300 block of FM -1518.

Salazar said a landowner was checking on his property when he came across the man’s body, which appeared to be decomposing.

The landowner then notified the sheriff’s office. When emergency crews arrived, some firefighters claimed they recognized the man, who frequently visits the area.

However, the man’s identity is pending further confirmation from the medical examiner.

Salazar said the man’s death appears to have resulted from a medical episode or is heat-related.

“Looks like he may have fallen off of a bicycle or had some sort of medical episode that caused him to fall off his bicycle,” Salazar said.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.