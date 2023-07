SAPD investigates shooting that happened around 12:22 a.m. on July 30,2023 at a Best Western Plus in the 2100 block of IH-35.

SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old woman was injured after someone fired shots at a hotel from IH-35, striking several rooms, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 12:22 a.m. Sunday at a Best Western Plus in the 2100 block of IH-35 N.

Police said someone inside a vehicle struck a total of 7 rooms with gunfire from the highway, leaving one woman injured.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.