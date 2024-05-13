Comal County deputy shoots person during response for suicidal person

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A person is in the hospital after being shot by a Comal County deputy who responded to a call for a suicidal individual over the weekend.

Deputies were called to the 1400 block of Elm Creek Road in the New Braunfels area around noon on Sunday.

Recommended Videos

While deputies were talking with the person, the person displayed a handgun, and a deputy shot the individual, according to CCSO.

Deputies and emergency medical services provided life-saving measures before transporting the person to a regional hospital for surgery.

The injured person is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

The deputy who shot the individual is on administrative leave pending further investigation by the Texas Rangers.