72º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Comal County deputy shoots person during response for suicidal person

Injured person in ICU after undergoing surgery

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Comal County, Comal County Sheriff's Office, Shooting, Police Shooting
Police lights generic

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A person is in the hospital after being shot by a Comal County deputy who responded to a call for a suicidal individual over the weekend.

Deputies were called to the 1400 block of Elm Creek Road in the New Braunfels area around noon on Sunday.

Recommended Videos

While deputies were talking with the person, the person displayed a handgun, and a deputy shot the individual, according to CCSO.

Deputies and emergency medical services provided life-saving measures before transporting the person to a regional hospital for surgery.

The injured person is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

The deputy who shot the individual is on administrative leave pending further investigation by the Texas Rangers.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos