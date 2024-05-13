Ride a hot air balloon in July at the Fredericksburg Balloon and Peach Festival

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – If peaches and hot air balloon rides sound like a winning combination, the Fredericksburg Balloon and Peach Festival is where you’ll want to be this July.

The Grapetown Vineyard and Farm event will feature a peach party, polo matches, grape stomping, wine tasting, farm-to-table dinner, and live music, followed by hot air balloon rides.

Recommended Videos

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 6.

People can purchase general admission tickets, which include admission to polo, the Grapetown Tasting Room and the nighttime hot air balloon glow. VIP passes include more options, including a hot air balloon ride and a safari wine tour.

Rides on the tethered hot air balloons are contingent upon the weather, and there are typically only one to four balloons on-site.

For more information on what the ticket packages include, click here.