Scooter’s Coffee offers deal on Quenchers every Monday in May

SAN ANTONIO – Scooter’s Coffee is offering customers a Monday deal to start their week off with something sweet in May.

The coffee chain’s Quenchers are half off every Monday in May when you use the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

Recommended Videos

Scooter’s offers two flavors of Quenchers — strawberry lime and pineapple mint, which you can pair with lemonade, coconut milk or green tea.

“The offer is valid for one Quencher of any size per customer anytime during business hours on each Monday in May. Customers must use the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to redeem the offer when they scan for rewards, scan to pay, or order ahead,” the chain said in a news release.