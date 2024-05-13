72º
Scooter’s Coffee offers deal on Quenchers every Monday in May

Customers must use mobile app to get the deal

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Strawberry Lime Quencher and Pineapple Mint Quencher at Scooter’s Coffee (Credit: Scooter's Coffee)

SAN ANTONIO – Scooter’s Coffee is offering customers a Monday deal to start their week off with something sweet in May.

The coffee chain’s Quenchers are half off every Monday in May when you use the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

Scooter’s offers two flavors of Quenchers — strawberry lime and pineapple mint, which you can pair with lemonade, coconut milk or green tea.

“The offer is valid for one Quencher of any size per customer anytime during business hours on each Monday in May. Customers must use the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to redeem the offer when they scan for rewards, scan to pay, or order ahead,” the chain said in a news release.

About the Author

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

