84º
Join Insider for Free

LIVE

Local News

Man wounded in leg after being involved in shootings at two different locations, SAPD says

Officers called around 3:15 a.m. to 5600 block of Deertail Creek

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in the leg after he was involved in two separate shootings at two different locations overnight, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 3:15 a.m. to a home in the 5600 block of Deertail Creek, not far from Culebra Road and Grissom Road, after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the victim told officers he originally had planned to meet with a woman who he had been involved with at a gas station on Culebra Road, but while there, someone shot at him.

That’s when, police say, the man then had a change of plans. The victim said he went to the home on Deertail Creek to instead meet the woman there.

Outside the home, someone with a gun caught him by surprise and shot him in the leg, police said. SAPD did not say why he was targeted for a shooting two different times.

Police say they believe, however, that the woman was involved.

They say the woman took off with the shooter in a red pickup.

The victim is being treated at a hospital for his injuries.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter