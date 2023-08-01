Rendering of the new Spurs Club premium restaurant, bars planned at La Cantera

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s NBA team is upping its game off the court with plans to develop a new Spurs Club at The Rock at La Cantera.

The premium dining and lounge venue is set to open in early 2024 in the Spurs’ new Victory Capital Performance Center, a training facility that will anchor the larger mixed-use development.

“This is going to be the first of its kind in the NBA,” said Frank Miceli, chief revenue officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

The Spurs did not disclose development costs, but Miceli said the roughly 10,000-square-foot private club and restaurant will offer individual and corporate memberships and feature a mix of dining, lounge, work and entertainment spaces.

What members can expect Miceli said is an “outstanding culinary experience” and a “full array of bars.”

The Spurs expect to enter into an agreement with noted chef Steve McHugh, who opened the Lüke, Cured and Landrace restaurants in San Antonio and is operating Luminaire in Austin. If that pans out as expected, his wife Sylvia will oversee the Spurs Club cocktail program.

What the Spurs Club won’t be, Miceli insists, is a traditional sports bar. But it will have areas where members can watch televised Spurs games and a unique overhead view of the team’s practices below.

“This is going to be a place where members can gather, they can entertain, they can unwind in a truly premium atmosphere,” he said.

It’s also a place where the Spurs can generate non-stadium revenue. Part of the inspiration for the project came from the Cowboys Club at The Star in Frisco, where the NFL team trains.

