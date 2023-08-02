First-ever cave concert at Natural Bridge Caverns gives guests unique music experience 180 feet underground

SAN ANTONIO – Fancy a concert in a cave? Natural Bridge Caverns is hosting its inaugural underground concert in a newly renovated part of the cave system known as the ballroom.

Monte Montgomery, who has been named the best acoustic guitar player by the Austin Chronicle Austin Music Awards for seven years running, will be performing at 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Guests can enjoy the concert 180 feet underground at the deepest concert venue in Texas.

“The Ballroom, the natural underground chamber in the second of the two caverns discovered at Natural Bridge Caverns, has incredible sound quality making it a perfect space for musical performances,” Natural Bridge Caverns officials said in a press release.

Only 200 tickets, which are $48 each, will be sold for the unique experience due to the size of the room.

“From the day we first decided to open this area to the public, we imagined the possibilities for live music,” said Brad Wuest, president of Natural Bridge Caverns. “This is the first of many concerts we plan on having in this unique venue.”