Man injured in shootout during robbery on North Side, police say

A man was shot during a robbery on Wednesday morning on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot during a robbery on Wednesday morning on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Blanco Road, south of Jackson Keller Road.

Police said a male driver and passenger were sitting inside a truck in the parking lot when an armed man approached them and demanded their wallets.

The men handed over their belongings but the robber shot a few rounds at them.

The driver, in his 50s, was shot in his stomach and returned fire with his own gun, police said.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No one else was injured.

Police said the robber fled westbound on Dresden Drive in a white SUV.

San Antonio police respond to a shooting on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in the 5200 block of Blanco Road. (KSAT)