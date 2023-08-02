Preparing your children for airplane, car and train travel

SAN ANTONIO – Traveling with kids can be a daunting process. Especially if it is their first time ever traveling by plane or by train.

“Showing them videos of airplane travel, car travel, whatever it may be, can really help lessen the anxiety that a child may feel around it,” said Laura Fletcher, Founder and CEO of Selah Fertility.

There are a few things you can bring with you to help keep your kids preoccupied while flying, or riding in the car or on a train.

Those include:

Snacks

Toys

Entertainment

When traveling by plane, it can be difficult to explain to children why and how their ears will pop.

Fletcher recommends getting your child a Vitamin C lollipop to help.

“If you suck those during takeoff and landing, it helps mitigate that pop. It helps kind of decrease the pressure in the ear canal,” Fletcher said.

Another thing to remember, children learn from their parents. If you are showing signs of anxiety and stress, then there is a good chance your child will as well.

If you remain calm and collected, it will help children who may be experiencing travel anxiety.

If you are traveling without a child and notice a child being rowdy, Fletcher recommends you having patience rather getting angry or annoyed with the parents and the child.

“Try to put yourself in that mom’s shoes and also that child’s shoes. You know, it’s very uncomfortable for everybody,” Fletcher said.

If you notice a kid struggling on a flight or train ride, offer the parents a lending hand. You could help get a snack or drink for the child or even play with them to help calm them down.

Kindness and patience can go along way and make everyone’s trip better.