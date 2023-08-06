40-year-old man arrested in West Side robbery, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after brandishing a knife in a robbery on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The robbery happened at 8:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of South Zarzamora Street.

Police said the man walked into the store, grabbed some items, and walked out.

As the man walked out he was confronted and he brandished a knife at the person attempting to stop him before fleeing.

SAPD officers found him at the intersection of Hazel and Navidad and recovered the weapon.

He was taken into custody and booked for aggravated robbery.