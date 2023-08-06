101º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

40-year-old man arrested in West Side robbery, police say

The robbery happened at 8:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of S Zarzamora St.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, West Side, Crime, Robbery, SAPD
Handcuffs jail prison

SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after brandishing a knife in a robbery on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The robbery happened at 8:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of South Zarzamora Street.

Police said the man walked into the store, grabbed some items, and walked out.

As the man walked out he was confronted and he brandished a knife at the person attempting to stop him before fleeing.

SAPD officers found him at the intersection of Hazel and Navidad and recovered the weapon.

He was taken into custody and booked for aggravated robbery.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email