Driver dies in crash while evading police on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A driver who evaded police was struck and killed in a crash on the city’s North Side Saturday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of NW Loop 410 near Vance Jackson Road.

SAPD said patrol officers attempted to do a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop and kept slowly driving through neighborhoods.

Officers turned off their emergency lights and followed the driver as they went on the access road on I-10 and into the eastbound access road of NW Loop 410.

The driver then approached an exit ramp, turned left into the eastbound lanes of the highway, and nearly stopped in the far right lane.

Officers continued to follow the car without emergency lights when the vehicle made a left turn across lanes of traffic and was struck by a pickup truck.

SAPD investigates fatal crash on NW Loop 410 (KSAT)

Police said the driver’s side of the car was heavily damaged, along with the rear door areas.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the scene, pried the driver’s door open, and attempted CPR on the driver.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.