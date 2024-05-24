San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo gets new president

Pat Frost has been named as president of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

SAN ANTONIO – A new leader is taking the reins of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

The San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc. announced Pat Frost has been named president. He’s jumping in the saddle following outgoing president David White.

Frost has a history with the rodeo, having previously served on the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Executive Board for 12 years.

He has chaired more than 40 boards in the community and currently chairs the NCAA 2025 Men’s Final Four Local Organizing Committee and is the Chair-Elect of the Greater Chamber 2025.

Frost has more than four decades of leadership in the financial services industry. He retired as president of Frost Bank and Frost Insurance and vice president of Cullen/Frost Bankers at the end of 2023.

“We look to our Executive Board leaders for guidance in providing an integrated focus to make the San Antonio Rodeo successful and support our growing business and outreach,” said Cody Davenport, Executive Director & CEO. “Pat Frost and the Frost family have been a part of the San Antonio Rodeo team for over 40 years and support education and the agricultural industry. We are proud to have such a community icon represent us in the pivotal role of President, and we would like to thank David White for his service as our outgoing President.”

The organization posted a video on Facebook thanking White for his service and another post announcing Frost’s new role.

Frost’s leadership will emphasize the San Antonio Rodeo’s mission to help educate the youth of Texas and ensure success in expanding the organization’s community involvement in San Antonio, Bexar County and surrounding areas, according to a press release.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo benefit youth education programs across the state of Texas. The 2024 event generated $12 million in donations and had an overall economic impact of more than $288 million in San Antonio and Bexar County.