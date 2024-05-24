‘Dog Man: The Musical’ headed to Majestic Theatre in January 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Children and families looking for a good laugh will have a chance to see a show about a crime-biting canine that is quite simply, “part dog, part man, and ALL HERO”.

‘Dog Man: The Musical’ is headed to the Majestic Theatre next year. The performances are slated for Saturday, Jan. 25 and Sunday Jan. 26, with tickets on sale now.

A press release describes the show as a “hilarious and heartwarming production that follows the chronicles of Dog Man, who with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?”

The show is recommended for children ages five years old and up. Tickets can be purchased by visiting MajesticEmpire.com.

The original “Dog Man” book series is a comedic graphic novel created as a full spin-off after Dav Pilkey’s “Captain Underpants” ended with its 12th edition.

“Dog Man: The Musical” book and lyrics were created by Kevin Del Aguila and the music was done by Brad Alexander, with original direction and choreography by Jen Wineman.

“‘Dog Man: The Musical’ surpasses my highest expectations. It is the perfect mash-up of memorable music, humor, and love,” said Dav Pilkey, the creater and writer of the New York Times bestselling series.

