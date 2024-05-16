Big shows announced for four San Antonio venues: Stable Hall, Boeing Center at Tech Port, Majestic, Aztec

SAN ANTONIO – The summer is still on its way but San Antonio’s music scene is already heating up with newly announced concerts.

Four San Antonio music halls — Stable Hall, Boeing Center at Tech Port, Majestic Theatre and Aztec Theatre — have a variety of rock, rap and pop shows to choose from. The shows are in smaller spaces for music fans hoping to avoid arena-sized crowds.

Recommended Videos

Among those newly announced artists include Yung Gravy and Lorna Shore at Boeing Center at Tech Port, The Black Angels at Stable Hall, and Local Natives at the Majestic Theatre.

Here are some of the artists coming to San Antonio’s smaller music halls this year. If you want to attend larger concerts at the Alamodome or the Frost Bank Center, click here to see big concerts coming to the Alamo City.

Stable Hall at the Pearl, 307 Pearl Parkway

The Texases, May 17

Ben Haggard: An Evening of Songs by Merle, May 18

Ida y Vuelta Flamenco Night, May 24

Sarah Jarosz with Liv Greene, May 25

Alejandro Escovedo, May 31

Drag Me To The Hall, June 1

Summer Fest: The Heroine, Grupo Tan Tan & More!, June 7

Shinyribs w/ Gus Clark & The Least of His Problems, June 8

Jess Williamson w/ Rattlesnake Milk, June 15

Uncle Lucius w/ Cactus Lee and Colton James, June 21

The Black Angels w/ DAIISTAR, June 28

Dexter and The Moonrocks, June 29

Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers, July 2

Liverpool Legends, July 18

Mac McAnally, July 25

Drake White, Aug. 9

JOSEPH - Celebrating 10 Years w/ Becca Mancari, Sept. 21

Gable Price and Friends, Oct. 4

Briston Maroney - Ultrapure Tour Part 2, Oct. 14

Boeing Center at Tech Port, 3331 General Hudnell Drive

Reik, May 17

Amon Amarth, May 21

Bely y Beto, June 16

Excision, June 20

Red Clay Strays, June 28

The Australian Pink Floyd Show, Aug. 22

Till Lindemann, of Rammstein, Sept. 17

Chromeo & The Midnight, Sept. 19

Matute, Sept. 22

Yung Gravy, Sept. 24

Grupo Duelo, Sept. 27

Lorna Shore, Oct. 4

Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St.

Pandora & Flans, May 16

Johnny Mathis, June 8

Edén Muñoz, Aug. 6

Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Sept. 6

Danny Ocean, Oct. 3

Ana Barbara, Oct. 18

Pesado, Nov. 2

Andy Summers, Nov. 7

Marca MP, Nov. 15

Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St.

Steel Panther, May 18

Black Veil Brides, May 20

Isaiah Rashad, May 21

Taking Back Sunday, May 23

From Ashes To New, May 30

Joyner Lucas, May 31

Tesla, June 5

6lack, June 11

DIIV, June 20

Louie TheSinger, June 21

Matisse, June 23

C-Kan, July 23

The Summer Slaughter Tour, July 28

Vacations, Aug. 6

Snow Tha Product, Aug. 20

Coal Chamber, Aug. 28

$NOT, Sept. 5

Alec Benjamin, Sept. 10

Dave Mason, Sept. 17

La Santa Grifa with Dharius, Sept. 18

Chinese Fountain, Sept. 26

Architects, Oct. 6

Crumb, Oct. 13

Badflower, Oct. 18

Testament & Kreator, Oct. 19

Local Natives, Nov. 7

Tokyo Police Club, Nov. 8