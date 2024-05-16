Big shows announced for four San Antonio venues: Stable Hall, Boeing Center at Tech Port, Majestic, Aztec

SAN ANTONIO – The summer is still on its way but San Antonio’s music scene is already heating up with newly announced concerts.
Four San Antonio music halls — Stable Hall, Boeing Center at Tech Port, Majestic Theatre and Aztec Theatre — have a variety of rock, rap and pop shows to choose from. The shows are in smaller spaces for music fans hoping to avoid arena-sized crowds.
Among those newly announced artists include Yung Gravy and Lorna Shore at Boeing Center at Tech Port, The Black Angels at Stable Hall, and Local Natives at the Majestic Theatre.
Here are some of the artists coming to San Antonio’s smaller music halls this year. If you want to attend larger concerts at the Alamodome or the Frost Bank Center, click here to see big concerts coming to the Alamo City.
Stable Hall at the Pearl, 307 Pearl Parkway
- The Texases, May 17
- Ben Haggard: An Evening of Songs by Merle, May 18
- Ida y Vuelta Flamenco Night, May 24
- Sarah Jarosz with Liv Greene, May 25
- Alejandro Escovedo, May 31
- Drag Me To The Hall, June 1
- Summer Fest: The Heroine, Grupo Tan Tan & More!, June 7
- Shinyribs w/ Gus Clark & The Least of His Problems, June 8
- Jess Williamson w/ Rattlesnake Milk, June 15
- Uncle Lucius w/ Cactus Lee and Colton James, June 21
- The Black Angels w/ DAIISTAR, June 28
- Dexter and The Moonrocks, June 29
- Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers, July 2
- Liverpool Legends, July 18
- Mac McAnally, July 25
- Drake White, Aug. 9
- JOSEPH - Celebrating 10 Years w/ Becca Mancari, Sept. 21
- Gable Price and Friends, Oct. 4
- Briston Maroney - Ultrapure Tour Part 2, Oct. 14
Boeing Center at Tech Port, 3331 General Hudnell Drive
- Reik, May 17
- Amon Amarth, May 21
- Bely y Beto, June 16
- Excision, June 20
- Red Clay Strays, June 28
- The Australian Pink Floyd Show, Aug. 22
- Till Lindemann, of Rammstein, Sept. 17
- Chromeo & The Midnight, Sept. 19
- Matute, Sept. 22
- Yung Gravy, Sept. 24
- Grupo Duelo, Sept. 27
- Lorna Shore, Oct. 4
Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St.
- Pandora & Flans, May 16
- Johnny Mathis, June 8
- Edén Muñoz, Aug. 6
- Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Sept. 6
- Danny Ocean, Oct. 3
- Ana Barbara, Oct. 18
- Pesado, Nov. 2
- Andy Summers, Nov. 7
- Marca MP, Nov. 15
Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St.
- Steel Panther, May 18
- Black Veil Brides, May 20
- Isaiah Rashad, May 21
- Taking Back Sunday, May 23
- From Ashes To New, May 30
- Joyner Lucas, May 31
- Tesla, June 5
- 6lack, June 11
- DIIV, June 20
- Louie TheSinger, June 21
- Matisse, June 23
- C-Kan, July 23
- The Summer Slaughter Tour, July 28
- Vacations, Aug. 6
- Snow Tha Product, Aug. 20
- Coal Chamber, Aug. 28
- $NOT, Sept. 5
- Alec Benjamin, Sept. 10
- Dave Mason, Sept. 17
- La Santa Grifa with Dharius, Sept. 18
- Chinese Fountain, Sept. 26
- Architects, Oct. 6
- Crumb, Oct. 13
- Badflower, Oct. 18
- Testament & Kreator, Oct. 19
- Local Natives, Nov. 7
- Tokyo Police Club, Nov. 8