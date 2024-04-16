‘Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert’ coming to Majestic Theatre

'Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert' will make a stop at the Majestic Theatre on Sept. 19, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – Fans of the television show “Avatar: The Last Airbender” will soon get to witness a live orchestra performance of the show’s greatest hits.

The two-hour global live orchestra special will visit 100 cities in the United States, including a stop at the Majestic Theatre on Sept. 19, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Instruments such as the taiko and erhu will join conventional violins and clarinets to bring the series’ score to life.

The score’s composer, Jeremy Zuckerman, is joining a collaborative team from the original Nickelodeon show to bring the live experience to audiences with some expansions of original compositions.

“It’s been incredibly satisfying and moving to see the audiences’ emotional response to these concerts, and to be a part of that atmosphere is a uniquely beautiful experience,” Zuckerman said.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 19. They can be purchased through the Majestic Theatre’s website or here.