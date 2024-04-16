80º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert’ coming to Majestic Theatre

Tickets for show go on sale on Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m.

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Things To Do, Concerts, Entertainment, Majestic Theatre
'Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert' will make a stop at the Majestic Theatre on Sept. 19, 2024. (Zdenko HANOUT/ Gealive Marketing (Quatro Entertainment))

SAN ANTONIO – Fans of the television show “Avatar: The Last Airbender” will soon get to witness a live orchestra performance of the show’s greatest hits.

The two-hour global live orchestra special will visit 100 cities in the United States, including a stop at the Majestic Theatre on Sept. 19, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Recommended Videos

Instruments such as the taiko and erhu will join conventional violins and clarinets to bring the series’ score to life.

The score’s composer, Jeremy Zuckerman, is joining a collaborative team from the original Nickelodeon show to bring the live experience to audiences with some expansions of original compositions.

“It’s been incredibly satisfying and moving to see the audiences’ emotional response to these concerts, and to be a part of that atmosphere is a uniquely beautiful experience,” Zuckerman said.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 19. They can be purchased through the Majestic Theatre’s website or here.

Related coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

email

Recommended Videos