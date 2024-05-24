Seguin business to host all-day family event for Mental Health Awareness Month

It’s about that time of year: classes are about to wrap up, and children and their parents are about to lose the very structure they have kept all year.

According to the Journal of the Canadian Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, that can cause mental health issues to spike in some children.

So, just as we enter the summer break season, a business in Seguin is holding a free mental health fair to help you start your summer on the right foot.

“We have several counselors from Ray of Hope Associates Counseling Center coming, and they will be there to help us with our kids as we’re going into the summer...giving them different coping strategies when they’re stressed out, or mom and dad strategies when their kids are stressed out,” said Kassie Brandt, event coordinator at Pecantown Books and Brews.

Pecantown Books and Brews is hosting the free event from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 25.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Click here for help with mental health resources.

For more information about the event, click here.