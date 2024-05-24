91º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Seguin business to host all-day family event for Mental Health Awareness Month

Pecantown Books & Brews invites public to free event May 25

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor

Rick Medina, Video Editor

Tags: health, mental health, families, children, seguin, Paren

It’s about that time of year: classes are about to wrap up, and children and their parents are about to lose the very structure they have kept all year.

According to the Journal of the Canadian Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, that can cause mental health issues to spike in some children.

So, just as we enter the summer break season, a business in Seguin is holding a free mental health fair to help you start your summer on the right foot.

“We have several counselors from Ray of Hope Associates Counseling Center coming, and they will be there to help us with our kids as we’re going into the summer...giving them different coping strategies when they’re stressed out, or mom and dad strategies when their kids are stressed out,” said Kassie Brandt, event coordinator at Pecantown Books and Brews.

Pecantown Books and Brews is hosting the free event from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 25.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Click here for help with mental health resources.

For more information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Stephania Jimenez is an anchor on The Nightbeat. She began her journalism career in 2006, after graduating from Syracuse University. She's anchored at NBC Philadelphia, KRIS in Corpus Christi, NBC Connecticut and KTSM in El Paso. Although born and raised in Brooklyn, Stephania considers Texas home. Stephania is bilingual! She speaks Spanish.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Rick Medina is a Video News Editor at KSAT. A graduate of the University of Texas' prestigious Radio-Television-Film program, he has been in the news business for more than 20 years. Rick is also a documentary filmmaker, helming the award-winning film festival favorites, “The Opossum Begins” and “Amigoland.” He is originally from Brownsville.

Recommended Videos