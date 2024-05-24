City of San Antonio offers cooling locations for Memorial Day

City of San Antonio offers residents places to stay cool during extreme heat on Memorial Day

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio is opening 10 places to stay cool in anticipation of the expected heat this Memorial Day, according to a press release.

The facilities will be open Monday, May 27 from noon to 8 p.m. If someone arrives with a pet, a limited number of kennels and basic supplies will be provided by Animal Care Services, a press release said.

On Saturday, May 25 and on Sunday, May 26 all city locations that have weekend operating hours including libraries, senior centers and park community centers will be open and can be used as places to stay cool.

Click the link to see the City’s Interactive Places to Stay Cool Map for locations and operating hours.

City Council District Facility Name Address District 1 Westfall Branch Library 6111 Rosedale Ct., 78201 District 2 Copernicus Community Center 5003 Lord Rd., 78220 District 3 Southside Lions Senior Center 3303 Pean Valley Dr., 78210 District 4 Miller’s Pond Community Center 6075 Old Pearsall Rd., 78242 District 5 Normoyle Community Center 700 Culberson Ave., 78225 District 6 Guerra Branch Library 7978 W. Military Dr., 78227 District 7 Garza Community Center 1450 Mira Vista, 78228 District 8 Igo Branch Library 13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy., 78249 District 9 Walker Ranch Senior Center 835 W Rhapsody Dr., 78216 District 10 Northeast Senior Center 4135 Thousand Oaks Dr., 78217

VIA Metropolitan Transit

VIA said on Monday that buses will provide free transportation to the City of San Antonio’s places to stay cool.

To ride to one of the places to stay cool, simply let the bus operator know where you are going. For more information, visit VIAInfo.net/CoolingPlaces, contact VIA at 210-362-2020, or use the VIA goMobile+ app.

Additional Resources

The press release said the city and its nonprofit partners including Corazon Ministries, Christian Assistance Ministry, SAMMinistries and Haven for Hope work with the unsheltered daily to warn people about extreme heat forecasts, connect people with services and offer daytime and overnight shelter.

City outreach teams distribute water, educate on the signs of heat-related illnesses and provide transportation as needed. Outreach will be active on Monday’s Memorial Day holiday with limited staffing from noon to 8 p.m.

The city of San Antonio said the Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799) is available for shelter resource information. The Hotline will open on Monday’s Memorial Day holiday from noon to 8 p.m. Normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, will resume on Tuesday, May 28.

Corazon San Antonio will open extended hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 26; noon to 8 p.m. on Monday’s Memorial Day holiday on May 27; and later hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 providing indoor day shelter, meals, and other services.

Christian Assistance Ministry (CAM) will provide showers and food on Saturday, May 25 and water access for the unsheltered population.

All Haven for Hope clients sleep indoors year-round and have access to food, showers, medical attention, and housing assistance.