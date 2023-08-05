Wildfire grows to 70 acres in Hays County

The Office of Emergency Management in Hays County said the Fox Fire is located in the 200 block of Oak Grove Road in San Marcos.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Crews in Hays County are working to contain a grass fire that grew to about 70 acres on Saturday.

The Office of Emergency Management in Hays County said the wildfire, referred to as the Fox Fire, is located in the 200 block of Oak Grove Road in San Marcos.

In an update at 4:22 p.m., the office said air assets are en route.

The Hays County Wildland Task Force is responding.

Wildfire plume over central Hays County is being detected by our radar as of 415 PM. pic.twitter.com/jf7jaDKhjU — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 5, 2023

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

