Teen shot while defending woman in struggle with armed suspect, SAPD says

Police still searching for suspect

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old is recovering after being shot while defending a woman struggling with an armed man near San Pedro Springs Park, San Antonio police said.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of W Myrtle Street on the city’s North Side.

Police said a man made advances at a 37-year-old woman with a knife in his hand when a struggle began, and she was cut on her finger.

A 19-year-old heard the struggle and jumped in to defend her, fighting the man.

During the fight, the man grabbed a gun and shot the teen in the foot before fleeing through a drainage ditch.

Both the teen and woman had non-life-threatening injuries, but the teen was taken to the hospital.

SAPD searched the area for the man but was unable to locate him.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

