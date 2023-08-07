Indoor, kid-friendly places around San Antonio where you can get out of the summer heat

SAN ANTONIO – The heat is on — which means you might be looking for ideas of things to do inside while avoiding those triple-digit Texas temperatures.
Splash pads and swimming holes are always an option but some people might want to avoid being outside entirely as the streak of days over 100 degrees continues.
Here are some options of things to do around San Antonio that offer a break from the sun:
- Alamo Drafthouse - This chain of cinemas has locations around San Antonio. It’s great for moviegoers who also want a full meal instead of traditional snacks.
- Altitude Trampoline Park - Located at 11075 IH 10 West, near I-10 and Huebner Road, this is a great place for kids and families.
- Andretti Indoor Karting & Games - This event center is pay-as-you-go for attractions. The recommended minimum age for racers is 7 and the minimum height requirement is 48 inches tall. The track is located near the corner of I-10 and Loop 1604.
- AR’s Entertainment Hub - This event center is located at 4522 Fredericksburg Road, Suite B100, inside the Wonderland of Americas in Balcones Heights.
- Baked SA Ceramics - Paint your own pottery at Baked SA Ceramics, located at 8425 Bandera Road, near the Bandera and Guilbeau Road intersection.
- Briscoe Western Art Museum - Located at 210 W Market Street in downtown San Antonio, this museum reflects the history and culture of the American West.
- Buckhorn Saloon and Museum - This old-west-themed gift store and museum is located at 318 E Houston Street. It’s great for burgers and souvenirs.
- Car-Vel SkateCenter - Strap on your skates at this rollercade, located at 6807 Bandera Road.
- Clay Casa - You can paint your own pottery at Clay Casa, located at 502 Embassy Oaks near Highway 281 and Bitters.
- Chuck E. Cheese - There are multiple Chuck E. Cheese locations throughout San Antonio. This indoor arcade has food and games and is catered to the younger crowd.
- Cosmic Mayhem Minigolf and Bar - This is an indoor black-light mini-golf center with a bar for the 21-and-up crowd. The golf center is located at 903 E Bitters, just off Highway 281.
- Dave & Buster’s - There are two Dave & Buster’s locations in San Antonio. One is located at 440 Crossroads Boulevard and the other is located downtown at 849 E Commerce Street.
- The DoSeum - This is San Antonio’s premier museum for kids. It’s located at 2800 Broadway in downtown San Antonio.
- EVO Entertainment Schertz - You can play games, bowl or watch movies at this entertainment center, located at 18658 IH-35 North in Schertz.
- Flip’z Trampoline Park - This indoor trampoline park is located at 910 SE Military Drive near S Flores Street and SE Military Drive.
- Ground Control Park - Located at 9870 Marbach Road, near the S Ellison Drive intersection, this trampoline park also has virtual reality games.
- House of Air - This trampoline park is located at 16628 San Pedro Avenue, near Highway 281 and Thousand Oaks Drive.
- iFLY - This is a great option for indoor play and children can start flying starting at age 3. iFLY teaches STEM field trip programs and also has “All Abilities Nights” which helps people with special needs participate in flying. It’s located near the corner of I-10 and Loop 1604.
- Incredible Pizza Co. - This event center is located at 2015 SW Loop 410 near Marbach Road.
- Jumpyland - This indoor playground is geared toward children who are ages 10 and younger. It’s located at 22103 Bulverde Road, Suite 118.
- K1 Speed - This indoor karting facility offers “arrive and drive” opportunities in addition to hosting corporate events. K1 is located at 6955 NW Loop 410, between Culebra and Ingram roads.
- Kids Empire - This is another indoor playground for kids. It’s located at 742 Northwest Loop 410, Suite 109.
- Main Event - San Antonio has two Main Event locations. One is located on the North Side at 1911 N Loop 1604 E and the other is on the West Side at 8514 TX-151.
- Maui Maui Kids Play Island - This indoor playground is located at 19239 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 117.
- McNay Art Museum - From paintings to sculptures, the McNay is a great San Antonio staple for art enthusiasts. It’s located at 6000 N Braunfels Avenue.
- Monster Mini Golf - This is an indoor black-light arcade and golf center. There’s also laser tag and a laser maze, as well as virtual reality games. Monster Mini Golf is located at 2267 NW Military Hwy, near Loop 410 and Lockhill Selma Road.
- Painted Plate - This is another paint-your-own-pottery shop, located at 11703 Huebner Road near I-10.
- Painting With a Twist - You can partake in family paint sessions at different locations throughout San Antonio on various nights.
- Regal Cinemas - This movie theater chain has multiple locations throughout San Antonio.
- The Rollercade - This indoor roller rink is located at 223 Recoleta. There are also arcade games for guests who don’t want to skate.
- The Rush Fun Park - This indoor playground has climbing, jumping and arcade attractions for kids. There are multiple locations throughout San Antonio.
- San Antonio Aquarium - Located at 6320 Bandera Road, the aquarium offers various animal interactions in addition to an arcade.
- San Antonio Museum of Art - This museum has a large collection of art from various cultures around the world. The museum is located at 200 W Jones Avenue.
- Santikos - You can catch a movie at a number of different Santikos theaters around San Antonio.
- SEA LIFE San Antonio - There is an ocean tunnel and opportunities to play at an indoor playground at this aquarium, which is located at the Rivercenter downtown.
- Skateland East - This roller rink is located at 8910 Fourwinds Drive.
- Urban Air Adventure Park - There are multiple locations for this indoor adventure park attraction throughout the city.
- UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures - Located at 801 E Cesar Chavez Boulevard, this museum is also a library.
- We Rock the Spectrum - This is an all-inclusive indoor kids playground that caters to kids who have special sensory needs. It’s located at 932 Coronado Boulevard.
- Witte Museum - Roar! Dinosaurs are always on display at the Witte Museum as well as specialized exhibits. The museum is located at 3801 Broadway Street.