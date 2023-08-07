Indoor, kid-friendly places around San Antonio where you can get out of the summer heat

SEA LIFE San Antonio will open May 25 at the Shops at Rivercenter.

SAN ANTONIO – The heat is on — which means you might be looking for ideas of things to do inside while avoiding those triple-digit Texas temperatures.

Splash pads and swimming holes are always an option but some people might want to avoid being outside entirely as the streak of days over 100 degrees continues.

Here are some options of things to do around San Antonio that offer a break from the sun: