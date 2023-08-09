Loop 1604 on Northeast Side reopens after 18-wheeler crashes over bridge wall

An 18-wheeler hangs on a bridge above Loop 1604 on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Loop 1604 reopened on Wednesday afternoon after an 18-wheeler crashed over a bridge wall.

The crash happened on the Green Mountain Road bridge above Loop 1604 on the Northeast Side.

SAPD said the westbound lanes of the highway closed in the area, but photos from the scene show the highway has since reopened. A wrecker was at the site to pull the 18-wheeler off the ledge, photos show.

Green Mountain Road is currently closed.

Details about the crash, including any injuries, are unknown at this time.

SAPD asked drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible.

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com.

Click the links below for current road closures.

Read also: