Overhead bridge sign collapses on I-35, snarling traffic

An overhead bridge sign collapsed on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning on the city’s Northeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – An overhead bridge sign collapsed on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to a Texas Department of Transportation official, a truck hit the bridge, causing the sign to fall on the interstate at the Salado Creek exit.

Sky 12 video showed a vehicle crashed into the sign but there is no word if anyone was injured.

An overhead bridge sign collapsed on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 on the Northeast Side near Salado Creek. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

As of 11:18 a.m., TxDot reported all lanes were open except the entrance ramp to I-35 northbound past AT&T Parkway. There is also one left lane closed on the frontage road

Officials ask that motorists please avoid the area and try to find an alternative route.

There is no timeframe when the lanes will reopen. We’ll keep you updated when that happens.